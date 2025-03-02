Kennard has been ejected from Saturday's game against the Spurs after being assessed two technical fouls, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Kennard departed the contest in the second half. He finished with 14 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 24 minutes off the bench.
