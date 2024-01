Kennard is starting Sunday's game against the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Kennard has made four appearances off the bench since returning from a lengthy absence, and he's averaged 7.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 20.0 minutes per game. However, he'll make his first start of the season Sunday with Ja Morant (shoulder) sidelined.