Kennard (knee), who's officially listed as questionable, is expected to play Friday against the Warriors, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

While Kennard will likely return following a three-game absence, the sharpshooter's minutes will be monitored closely. With the Grizzlies shorthanded, Kennard has started each of his last nine appearances, averaging 13.9 points, 4.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 29.4 minutes per game.