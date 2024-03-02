Kennard (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Trail Blazers.

Kennard is in danger of missing his third straight game due to an illness. He was originally deemed doubtful Friday before getting ruled out, so his questionable designation ahead of Memphis' matchup with Portland is a better sign. Still, final confirmation on his status is unlikely to come until closer to tipoff. Jordan Goodwin would again be a candidate to absorb some of Kennard's minutes if he ultimately gets ruled out.