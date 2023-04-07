Kennard is in the starting five for Friday's game versus the Bucks, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.
Kennard will make just his third start for Memphis this season Friday. He is averaging 16.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.5 minutes across his previous two starts.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Not on Friday's injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Downgraded to out•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Drops 20 points as starter•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Starting against Portland•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Goes for 17 points Friday•