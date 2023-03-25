Kennard contributed 30 points (10-11 FG, 10-11 3Pt), three assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Friday's 151-114 win over the Rockets.

Kennard's 30 points matches his career high, and the 10 triples marks a new career best with all 11 of his shot attempts coming from beyond the arc. Kennard's minutes are trending up and it has a lot to do with his ability to stretch the floor for Memphis with a total of 27 three-pointers over the past six games.