Kennard closed with 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-10 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist over 33 minutes during Friday's 108-94 win over the Clippers.

Kennard is firmly entrenched as one of the best scoring weapons off the bench for the Grizzlies, as his floor spacing and long-range shooting are vital in Memphis' offensive scheme. He's been on a tear of late and has scored in double digits in 10 games in a row, averaging 15.3 points while shooting an elite 59.4 percent from deep in that span.