Kennard (illness) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game versus the Hornets.

Kennard will return to action Saturday after missing Memphis' previous contest with a non-COVID illness. The 27-year-old guard is averaging 12.6 points, 4.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 24.6 minutes across his last five outings. Kennard will likely re-enter the starting lineup against Charlotte.