Kennard produced 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Monday's 110-108 victory over the Pistons.

After missing five games due to a personal matter, Kennard has played 30-plus minutes in each of his last two games. His five made threes Monday was the sixth time the point guard has reached that mark this season. As a starter this season, Kennard is averaging 13.5 points on 48.5 percent shooting (including 47.9 percent from three on 6.9 3PA/G), 3.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists over 28.4 minutes per game.