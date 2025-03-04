Kennard provided 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 132-130 loss to Atlanta.

With Ja Morant (shoulder) unavailable, Kennard got the start in the Grizzlies' backcourt and played a season high in minutes. The 28-year-old doesn't typically see high volume even when starting -- he hadn't attempted more than 10 FGs in a game since Jan. 30 -- but Kennard has nabbed multiple steals in three of the last eight games, averaging 10.6 points, 3.9 assists, 2.5 boards, 1.3 threes and 1.0 steals over 25.1 minutes a contest during that span.