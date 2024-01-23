Kennard closed Monday's 108-100 victory over the Raptors with 19 points (7-18 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and seven assists in 35 minutes.

The veteran guard has stepped into a starting role for the shorthanded Grizzlies and is responding with solid numbers. Kennard's 19 points Monday were a season high, and he's drained multiple threes in eight straight games since moving into the starting five, averaging 13.8 points, 4.4 assists, 3.4 boards and 3.4 threes over that stretch while shooting 50.0 percent (27-for-54) from beyond the arc.