Kennard (foot) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Lakers.
Kennard has yet to make his season debut while dealing with a strained left foot. However, Kennard receiving a questionable tag instead of immediately being ruled out is a good sign that he is nearing a return to action.
