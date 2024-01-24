Kennard is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat due to right thigh soreness.

Kennard didn't appear on the Grizzlies' initial injury report, but he's now in danger of missing his first contest since Dec. 29. With Memphis banged up, Kennard has drawn eight consecutive starts and scored in double figures in seven straight games, including season highs in points (19) and assists (seven) during Monday's win over Toronto. If Kennard is sidelined, more usage will open up for John Konchar, Ziaire Williams and Vince Williams.