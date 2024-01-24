Kennard is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat due to right thigh soreness.
Kennard didn't appear on the Grizzlies' initial injury report, but he's now in danger of missing his first contest since Dec. 29. With Memphis banged up, Kennard has drawn eight consecutive starts and scored in double figures in seven straight games, including season highs in points (19) and assists (seven) during Monday's win over Toronto. If Kennard is sidelined, more usage will open up for John Konchar, Ziaire Williams and Vince Williams.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Hits for season-high 19 in Toronto•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Solid performance despite loss•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Season-best outing in defeat•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Decent output in loss Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Sharp from deep in win Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Enters starting lineup•