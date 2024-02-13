Kennard posted 12 points (4-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 29 minutes during Monday's 96-87 loss to the Pelicans.

Kennard led all players in Monday's contest in threes made while ending as one of five Grizzlies players with a double-digit point total in a losing effort. Kennard has reached double figures off the bench in four straight games and in 18 contests this season while connecting on four or more threes in nine outings.