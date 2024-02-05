Kennard logged 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during Sunday's 131-91 loss to Boston.

Kennard was back in the starting lineup Sunday after operating off the bench during his return from a three-game absence Friday. However, the sharpshooter was still limited to just 25 minutes. This was likely due to a combination of injury prevention and the blowout nature of the contest, as Kennard's 25 minutes were the second-fewest of the eight Grizzlies who saw action versus Boston. Before Kennard's injury, he started nine straight appearances, averaging 13.9 points, 4.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 29.4 minutes during that stretch.