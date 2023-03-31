Kennard isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Desmond Bane will replace Kennard in the starting five Friday. Kennard is still a valuable fantasy asset, as he is averaging 16.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 25.0 minutes across his last five games coming off the bench.
