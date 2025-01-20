Kennard will return to the bench for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
This is an expected move with Ja Morant (foot) returning from a one-game absence. Kennard fared well in his fill-in start Friday against the Spurs with 17 points, four assists, three rebounds and two three-pointers in 26 minutes.
