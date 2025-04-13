Kennard is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Mavericks due to right knee soreness.

The Grizzlies have already locked up a spot in the Play-In Tournament, so there's no point in risking some of their regular rotation members, and Kennard fits that mold as a dangerous sharpshooter, regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench. The doubtful tag suggests Kennard might not play, and if he ends up being ruled out, Cam Spencer, John Konchar and Vince Williams could see more time in the backcourt. Other players such as Scotty Pippen (back), Desmond Bane (groin) and Ja Morant (shoulder) are also carrying doubtful tags.