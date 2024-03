Kennard (personal) isn't listed on the Grizzlies' injury report for Saturday's game against the Magic.

Kennard hasn't played since March 16, so he may face some limitations during his return. He's started 10 of his last 11 appearances, averaging 12.4 points, 4.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 26.9 minutes during that stretch.