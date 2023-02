Kennard (illness) isn't listed on the Grizzlies' injury report for Saturday's matchup versus the Nuggets.

Kennard missed the first game of Memphis' second-half schedule Thursday against the Sixers due to a non-COVID illness, but it appears he'll return to action Saturday. In two appearances with his new team, Kennard has averaged 6.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 21.5 minutes per game.