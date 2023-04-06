Kennard (ankle) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against the Bucks.
Kennard was unavailable Wednesday against New Orleans, but he'll be back in action for Friday's matchup. He's scored in double figures in 11 of his last 12 outings, averaging 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 27.3 minutes per game during that time.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Downgraded to out•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Drops 20 points as starter•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Starting against Portland•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Goes for 17 points Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Moves back to bench•