Kennard (thigh) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against the Magic.

Kennard was a late scratch for Wednesday's matchup against Miami due to thigh soreness, but he should be back in action two days later. He's started in his last eight appearances, averaging 13.8 points, 4.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 29.4 minutes per game.

