Kennard (back) is not on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

Kennard has been sidelined for the Grizzlies' last two games due to back soreness, but he has been cleared to return Wednesday. He has averaged 9.1 points, 4.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 steals over 23.8 minutes per game since the All-Star break.