Kennard (knee) will not play Sunday against the Nuggets.

Kennard will miss his sixth game in a row Sunday and that will be the end of his regular season. The sharpshooter had all sorts of problems with his left knee, limiting him to 39 total appearances. He finished the campaign with averages of 11.0 points, 3.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers.