Kennard (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.

Kennard will miss a 15th straight game due to a bone bruise in his left knee. The sharpshooter was reportedly expected to return by the end of December, but there hasn't been a substantial update since early December. The good news for Memphis is that Ja Morant (suspension) will play Tuesday for the first time this season, while Marcus Smart (foot) is closing in on a return as well.