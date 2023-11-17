Kennard (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Kennard left Tuesday's game due to a left knee injury and will miss at least one additional contest, though it's possible he remains sidelined for the second half of Memphis' back-to-back set versus Boston on Sunday. Marcus Smart (foot) also joins the Grizzlies' long injury list, but Derrick Rose (knee) could make his first appearance since Oct. 30. Jacob Gilyard, John Konchar, Ziaire Williams and David Roddy are also candidates for increased roles.