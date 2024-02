Kennard (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors.

Kennard missed his third straight game Thursday but has a chance to return for the second half of Memphis' back-to-back set Friday. If he's cleared, the sharpshooter should be a focal point for the depleted Grizzlies, but if he remains out, Jacob Gilyard, Scotty Pippen, David Roddy and John Konchar would all be candidates for increased roles again.