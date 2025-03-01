Kennard is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Spurs due to left lower back soreness.
Kennard is in danger of missing his first game since Jan. 4 due to a back issue. With Desmond Bane (hip) and Vince Williams (knee) also questionable, Scotty Pippen, Cam Spencer and John Konchar could all receive increased playing time against San Antonio.
