Kennard racked up zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in six minutes during Tuesday's 121-116 loss to the Mavericks.

Kennard played a season-low six minutes, failing to score for the first time since making his season debut a month ago. The Grizzlies are starting to get a healthy roster back on the floor, limiting Kennard's opportunities. At best, he is likely to be utilized as a perimeter scoring threat off the bench, whose playing time is often dependent on whether or not his shot is falling.