Kennard provided 11 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and four assists over 24 minutes during Saturday's 115-106 loss to the Hornets.

Kennard ended as one of three Grizzlies bench players with 10 or more points while connecting on a pair of threes and adding a quartet of assists in his return after missing the previous game due to a non-COVID illness. Kennard has provided a spark off the bench all season long, reaching double figures in scoring in nine of his last 10 games and in three straight outings.