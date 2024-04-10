Kennard (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Cavaliers.
This will be the fourth game in a row on the shelf for Kennard. With just two games remaining in the regular season after Wednesday, it wouldn't be a shock if Kennard's campaign is over.
