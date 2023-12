Kennard (knee) is out for Monday's game against the Thunder.

Kennard will miss a 14th consecutive game due to a bone bruise in his left knee. It has been two weeks since Kennard was given a 2-to-3-week timetable for return, but he remains unavailable. When Kennard can return, it will likely be in a smaller role than he saw early in the season since Ja Morant (suspension) and Marcus Smart (foot) are likely returning soon.