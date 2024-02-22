Kennard (knee) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Friday's matchup with the Clippers.
Kennard missed the Grizzlies' final game heading into the break with a minor knee issue, but he'll be back in action Friday night, and he should get all the run he can handle. If you're looking for a low-end source of triples and dimes, Kennard could be your guy.
