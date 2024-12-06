Kennard (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Boston.
Kennard will miss his second consecutive outing due to an illness, his next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Wizards. In the sharpshooter's absence, Jake LaRavia should see an increase in playing time off the bench.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Won't go Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Late addition to injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Quiet in loss Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Limited role Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Scores eight off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Held under 20 minutes in debut•