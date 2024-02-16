Kennard (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Jonah Dylan of Memphis News reports.

Derrick Rose (ankle) and Scotty Pippen (back) will join Kennard on the sidelines Thursday, so Memphis is going to be extremely thin at the guard spots tonight. If Jacob Gilyard isn't called up from the G League in time for Thursday's game, Jordan Goodwin might be getting all the run he can handle, and he's someone to consider as a dart throw in daily fantasy leagues.