Kennard chipped in 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 108-102 loss to the Heat.

Kennard made his presence felt off the bench once more, scoring in double digits and draining multiple three-point shots for the second game in a row. Given he is deployed as a bench player, his fantasy upside will be exclusively tied to what he can do as a shooter, but even in that scenario, he should be an asset, particularly for managers who need an offensive punch and a boost in three-point numbers in deeper category-based leagues.