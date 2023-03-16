Kennard supplied 14 points (4-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 138-119 loss to Miami.

Kennard scored double-digits for just the third time since joining the Grizzlies, playing at least 20 minutes for the second time in his past three games. While he has been able to carve out a somewhat consistent role for himself, he only offers upside in three-pointers. Based on that fact, he should be viewed as nothing more than a streaming option, with slightly more appeal in deeper formats.