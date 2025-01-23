Kennard had 23 points (8-12 FG, 7-11 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 132-120 win over the Hornets.

Kennard was an absolute menace from beyond the arc, and aside from scoring a season-high mark in points, he also drained a season-high mark in three-pointers. Kennard has scored in double digits in six of his last eight games, and his outside shooting has been a key weapon for Memphis. Over that eight-game stretch, the sharpshooter is averaging 12.6 points per tilt while making an elite -- and unsustainable -- 56.1 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.