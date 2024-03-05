Kennard logged 25 points (8-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and seven assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 106-102 victory over the Nets.

Kennard moved to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in Memphis' previous game, and he made his presence felt by delivering his best output of the campaign in a tight win for the Grizzlies. Even though Kennard doesn't qualify for the league's lead in three-point shooting, his contributions from beyond the arc has been massive in what has been a career-best season for him. He's making 45.9 percent of his three-pointers, and perhaps even more impressive, this is the fourth straight season he's hitting at least 44.5 percent of his shots from downtown.