Kennard had 18 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Thursday's 118-103 loss to the Timberwolves.

Kennard led all players in Thursday's contest in threes made while adding a pair of rebounds and assists and posting a new season high in scoring in a losing effort. Kennard has connected on at least five threes in two games this year, finishing with 15 or more points in three outings.