The Grizzlies announced Monday that Kennard (knee) will be re-evaluated in two weeks as he continues to recover from a bone bruise in his left knee.

Kennard has missed Memphis' last two games, and he will now miss the next six contests, at minimum. Subtracting Kennard's shooting will be a tough blow to a beleaguered Memphis offense, and Desmond Bane is already logging a career-high 34.8 minutes per game. Jacob Gilyard and John Konchar will likely continue filling the void, especially with Marcus Smart (ankle) and Ja Morant (suspension) unavailable.