Kennard notched nine points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and two assists over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 117-111 victory over the Jazz.

Kennard has a new team, but his fantasy value hasn't received a boost. He played 20 minutes off the bench, nearly identical to his season average. Kennard has only taken eight shots in two games since moving to the Grizzlies from the Clippers. The former first-round pick is an excellent three-point shooter, having knocked down over 44 percent of his triples this season. But unless Memphis hatches a plan for more minutes over the All-Star Break, Kennard won't produce much value for fantasy managers.