Kennard totaled 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes during Sunday's 123-92 loss to the Kings.

Kennard made the most of his minutes in a 31-point loss to Sacramento, and he drained a season-high five threes in his first outing since Nov. 14. Kennard has been one of the shooters in the league this season, making 40.7 percent of his shots from beyond the arc in nine appearances.