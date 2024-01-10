Kennard racked up 14 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 120-103 win over the Mavericks.

Kennard moved to the starting lineup two games ago due to Memphis' lack of depth. The veteran sharpshooter has taken advantage of the opportunity and delivered solid shooting numbers, particularly with his three-point shooting. Kennard has drained three or more threes in four of his last six games, and he will remain valuable in fantasy -- even if as a streaming option -- as long as he continues to knock down threes consistently.