Kennard will come off the bench in Thursday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Ja Morant (knee) is good to go Thursday, which means Kennard will revert back to Memphis' second unit. Across his last seven appearances as a reserve, the veteran sharpshooter has averaged 8.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 0.7 steals in 21.0 minutes.