Kennard posted 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and six assists across 30 minutes during Saturday's 125-96 loss to the Bulls.

Kennard racked up a team-high six assists, adding 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting. It was another solid performance, keeping him well and truly in the discussion as a 12-team asset. Unfortunately, the Grizzlies are likely to be on the wrong end of some blowout games over the coming weeks, meaning Kennard's minutes may not reflect what we would usually see from a starter. With that said, he typically offers enough to be rostered in most leagues.