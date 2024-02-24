Kennard will start Friday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Kennard was able to get healthy over the All-Star break, as he missed Memphis' previous game with a slight knee issue. There's no word of any restrictions ahead of tipoff. Kennard has been hot in February, averaging 11.8 points and 3.0 three-pointers on 48.9 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from beyond the arc.