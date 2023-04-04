Kennard will enter the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against Portland according to Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast.
Dillon Brooks is being held out by the Grizzlies due to a hip issue. Kennard has been playing some of the best basketball of his career in recent weeks and will be looking to bounce back from a mild showing against the Bulls on April 2.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Goes for 17 points Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Moves back to bench•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Starting Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Stays hot in Tuesday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Goes bonkers for 30 points•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Scores 14 points in loss•