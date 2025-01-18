Kennard will start against the Spurs on Friday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Ja Morant is sidelined by a foot sprain, so Kennard is likely to see plenty of usage Friday in what will be his first start of the season. Kennard has been shooting the lights out this season, hitting 46.4 percent from beyond the arc.
