Kennard (knee) is slated to start at point gaurd in Sunday's matchup with the Thunder.

Kennard was originally listed as questionable before getting the green light to return from a one-game absence. Jordan Goodwin (Achilles), who started for him last game, will be sidelined in this contest. As a result, Kennard will only have one backup option behind him in the recently acquired DeJon Jarreau.